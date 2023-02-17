Mathura (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping an eight-year-old girl.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on the convict.

Also Read | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Lays Foundation for 17 Industrial Projects Worth Rs 1,448 Crore.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said police received information about a minor girl being raped on January 3.

Subsequently, on the basis of the complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered against the accused person, Satish (32), under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Also Read | Australia: Hindu Temple in Brisbane Gets Threat Calls; Asked to Raise Khalistani Slogans.

The matter was heard in the court of special judge (POCSO) Vipin Kumar who on Friday sentenced the man to life imprisonment in connection with the rape of the girl and also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on him, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)