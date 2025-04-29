New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Delhi's Rohini Court has convicted six accused persons, including model Angel Gupta, for conspiracy and murder of a government school teacher in the Bawana area in 2018. The court has convicted the husband of the deceased, who was in a relationship with Angel Gupta. Husband of the deceased, Angel Gupta and her father had hatched a conspiracy and hired two contract killers who shot the deceased Sunita.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Dhirendra Rana has convicted six accused persons, including Manjeet Sehrawat, husband of the deceased, and his girlfriend Angel Gupta, for the offence of conspiracy to murder, murder of Sunita, a School teacher.

"Accused persons, namely Manjeet Sehrawat, Angel Gupta, Dharmender, Deepak, Vishal, and Shehzad, stand convicted for committing offences under sections 120-B and 302 read with section 120-B IPC," ASJ Rana ordered on April 28.

Additionally, accused Shehzad Saifi and Vishal alias Johny were convicted for committing offences under section 25/27 Arms Act and accused Dharmender was additionally convicted for committing an offence under section 25 Arms Act.

While convicting the accused persons, the court held that the criminal conspiracy was hatched by accused Manjeet Sehrawat, Angel Gupta and Rajeev Sethi alias Gupta.

Accused Deepak introduced accused Dharmender in the conspiracy, who arranged the shooters, namely accused Vishal and Shehzad.

"The conspiracy is duly proved beyond reasonable doubt on the basis of bank transactions, mobile locations, CCTV footage, FSL reports, highly improbable human conduct, recovery of cars, motorcycles and weapons," the court said in the judgement dated April 28.

The court further said, "All the accused persons actively participated while pursuing the criminal conspiracy. The weapons recovered from the accused Shehzad and Vishal were found to have been used in the murder of the deceased, and the cause of death is found to be injuries suffered by the deceased due to gunshot injuries."

The case of Rajeev Gupta alias Sethi was segregated by the court on March 26, 2025. He was absconding for a long time. When he was arrested, the trial was at the stage of final arguements.

An FIR was registered at the Bawana Police Station on October 29, 2018.

After investigation, Delhi police had filed a charge sheet against the accused Manjeet Sehrawat (husband of the deceased), Angel Gupta (girlfriend of the accused Manjeet), Rajeev Gupta (assumed/stepfather of Angel Gupta), Deepak (driver of Rajeev Gupta), Dharmender (maternal uncle of accused Deepak), Vishal alias Johny (shooter) and Shehzad Saifi (shooter).

It was alleged that the accused Manjeet and Angel Gupta were in an illicit relationship, which was objected to by the deceased Sunita on many occasions. All accused persons entered into a criminal conspiracy to eliminate the deceased.

Accused Rajeev Gupta alias Sethi hired shooters Shehzad and Vishal alias Johny through his driver Deepak with the help of his maternal uncle Dharmender. Pursuant to that conspiracy, the innocent school teacher Sunita was shot dead mercilessly by firing three bullets at her, which proved to be fatal.

The court considered the testimony of the daughter of the deceased.

During the investigation, on November 30, 2018, Dakshita, the daughter of the deceased, produced one diary before the Investigation Officer (IO) claimed that her deceased mother used to write a diary.

IO seized the said diary and recorded statement of Dakshita wherein she alleged that her father, Manjeet Sehrawat, was in an illicit relationship with co-accused Angel Gupta, due to which altercation used to take place between her mother and father. Her father used to beat her mother.

She also alleged that the accused Angel Gupta threatened the deceased to get her terminated from her job, to kidnap her kids and to murder her. She further alleged that the accused Angel Gupta also threatened the deceased that if she could not celebrate Karwa Chauth with Manjeet Sehrawat, then she would not allow the deceased to celebrate Karwa Chauth also.

This diary of the deceased was perused by the IO, wherein the deceased had written about the apprehension of getting murdered by her husband and Angel Gupta.

Anil, brother of the deceased, also disclosed that he had a telephonic conversation with co-accused Rajeev Gupta, assumed/stepfather of accused Angel Gupta, in May 2018 over the issue of the illicit relationship of accused Angel Gupta and Manjeet Sehrawat.

A deal for murder was finalised at Rs 10 lakh, and Rs 45000 was paid into the bank account of Deepak as an advance by Rajeev Gupta and Rs 5000 were paid as token money. (ANI)

