Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) A sessions court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of 25 persons arrested in connection with the Palghar lynching case in which two monks and their driver were beaten to death by a mob in April.

The accused had applied for bail on technical grounds which was rejected by an additional sessions judge in adjoining Palghar district.

Special Public Prosecutor Satish Maneshinde had submitted before the court that there were "multiple evidences" against the 25 accused and opposed their bail plea.

Examination of mobile phones of the accused revealed their presence at the crime spot, the prosecution had said.

Two monks and their driver were lynched by a mob at Gadchinchale village in Palghar district on April 16 when they were travelling in a car to Surat to attend a funeral amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The brutal mob attack took place amid rumours that child-lifters were roaming in the area during the lockdown.

More than 100 people have been arrested in connection with the violent incident which is being probed by the Maharashtra police's CID.

