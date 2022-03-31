Bengaluru, Mar 31 (PTI) A special court has directed the Doddapete police in Shivamogga district to investigate a complaint against Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa for charges including sedition and promoting enmity between different groups.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Transfers Fourth Instalment Under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana to 20.58 Lakh Farmers.

The order, dated March 30, by the special court for trial of cases against sitting as well as former MLAs and MPs, came on a private complaint filed by a Shivamogga resident, Riyaz Ahamed.

Also Read | Mask Made Voluntary in Maharashtra as State Government Removes All COVID-19 Restrictions Ahead of Gudi Padwa And Ramadan 2022.

The complainant had approached the Doddapete police and higher authorities with his complaint, which was not acted upon. So, he approached the special court with a private complaint.

Ahamed alleges that after the murder of Hindu activist Harsha on February 20 this year, before the police could investigate the case, Eshwarappa and Channabasappa (a BJP leader), started propagating publicly that the murder was a result of political and religious causes.

This was done with the intention of creating enmity between Hindus and Muslims and it resulted in rioting on February 21 leading to the loss of public and private property. Apart from sedition and promoting enmity, Ahamed alleges that the actions of Eshwarappa amounted to causing disharmony and outraging religious feelings.

Holding that the complainant had made out grounds to refer the case for investigation, the court in Bengaluru directed the same to the police in Shivamogga.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)