New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of RK Arora, Supertech Chairman and Promotor, in a money laundering case.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Devender Kumar Jangala dismissed the bail plea of Arora. He sought regular bail in the matter. He was arrested on June 27, 2023.

A detailed order on the bail is awaited.

The counsel representing the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) opposed his bail.

Earlier, the court, on January 16, 2024, granted interim bail for 30 days to Supertech's chairman and promoter, RK Arora, on medical and health grounds.

Arora had moved for interim bail, citing health grounds that he had lost 10 kg in custody.

Earlier, the trial court took cognizance of the prosecution complaint (chargesheet) filed by the ED against him and others and also issued summons to all accused named in the chargesheet and firms through their representatives.

ED's Special Public Prosecutors Naveen Kumar Matta, Manish Jain and Mohd Faizan had appeared in the matter before the court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against Supertech's Chairman, RK Arora, in connection with a money laundering case in Delhi's Patiala House Court.

Arora was arrested on June 27 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier, ED apprised the court that 23 FIRs were registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Delhi Police, Haryana Police and UP Police against Supertech Limited and its group companies under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) read with 406 (criminal breach of trust)/420 (cheating)/467/471 of the IPC having allegations of cheating at least 670 home buyers for an amount of Rs 164 crore.

ED also alleged that the amount collected by Supertech Ltd. was diverted to their group companies for the purchase of properties, with the company with land having much lesser value.

ED alleged that the accused persons have acquired properties and made illegal or wrongful gain arising out of the said proceeds of crime by involving, indulging and commissioning criminal activities related to scheduled offences.

It is stated that the prima facie case for the commission of an offence punishable under Section 3 punishable under Section 4 of the PML Act has been made. (ANI)

