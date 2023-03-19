New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Saturday dismissed the suit moved against the maker of the movie 'Adipurush' after noting that the petitioner wishes to withdraw the same.

A plea seeking a stay on the release of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Senon starrer period film was moved by Raj Gaurav, a lawyer.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: 36-Year-Old Mentally Ill Woman Sexually Assaulted at Female Ward in Kalaburagi Government Hospital, Police Register Case.

Additional senior civil judge Abhishek Kumar on Saturday dismissed the suit as withdrawn after noting the submission of the petitioner.

Advocate Raj Gaurav requested that he be allowed to withdraw the case as the release of the movie has been postponed and it has come to his knowledge that the filmmakers are planning to make certain alterations to the film.

Also Read | West Bengal: ISF MLA Nawsad Siddique Attacked at DA Protest Site in Kolkata, One Arrested (Watch Video).

"In view of the statement, the present suit is dismissed as withdrawn," the court ordered.

On the last date of the hearing, the court asked lawyer Raj Gaurav, "Once a CBFC certificate has already been granted to the movie without objection, can you approach this court with a suit like the present one?"

Advocate Raj Gaurav sought and was granted time to lead arguments on the question raised by the court. The court was hearing the arguments on the maintainability of the suit in the matter.

In an earlier hearing, the court had allowed Bhushan Kumar, the producer of 'Adipurush', to argue at pre summoning stage on the maintainability of a plea seeking a stay on the release of the film.

The senior advocate, appearing on behalf of the filmmaker, had argued that the CBFC certificate was granted to the film in September 2022 after the examination of the content by the examining committee of the Board and, therefore, the makers have every right to show it to the public in cinema halls unless asked to be withdrawn by the superior authority.

The plea has alleged that Lord Rama and Hanuman are shown in an unwarranted and inaccurate depiction wearing leather straps. It is also said that Ravana has been shown in the wrong appearance.

It has been alleged that in the trailer of the movie, the characters of Lord Rama, Hanuman and Ravana have been shown in a manner that hurts the religious sentiments of the applicant and others.

It has been claimed that the defendants have hurt the religious, cultural, historical and civilisational sentiments of the plaintiff and many other Hindus by depicting Lord Rama and Hanuman in an unwarranted and inaccurate way in the teaser/promo video of their upcoming movie Adipurush.

Lord Rama has been shown as an angry man on a killing spree, the plea stated, adding that Lord Hanuman and Lord Rama are also shown wearing leather accessories in a teaser uploaded on the YouTube page of the producer.

The plea also mentioned Raja Ravi Verma and the serial Ramayan depicting the characters of Ramayana in a positive light.

Lord Rama is portrayed in Hindu mythology as a calm, magnanimous and serene figure but the defendant has tried to portray Lord Rama as an angry fighter.

"The picture of Lord Rama has been portrayed in the Constitution of India where he is shown as calm and composed," the plea stated.

The petitioner sought a permanent injunction against the trailer/promo of the movie. He also sought a direction to remove the trailer from all social media, including YouTube and Facebook. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)