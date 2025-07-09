Gurugram, Jul 9 (PTI) A local court has convicted and sentenced a man to 25 years rigorous imprisonment for the kidnap and rape of a minor girl in 2021.

Additional sessions judge Jasmine Sharma handed out the punishment to convict Krishna Singh Lodhi for kidnapping and raping a seven-year-old girl, Gurugram Police said.

"On the basis of the chargesheet and the evidence and witnesses collected by the police, the court of additional session judge Jasmine Sharma on Tuesday sentenced the convict to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000", the Gurugram police spokesperson said.

Failure to deposit the Rs 50,000 fine would attract additional punishment, the police added.

The prosecution alleged that on October 12 2021, Palam Vihar police station received information about the rape of the minor girl following which the police registered an FIR and arrested Lodhi, who lives in Om Vihar colony in the area.

He was produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

The police investigated the case and collected all the necessary evidence and witnesses against the accused.

The probe led to filing of the chargesheet under relevant provisions of the laws dealing with the kidnap and aggravated sexual assault of the minor. COR

