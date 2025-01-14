Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 14 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Padi Koushik Reddy has been granted bail by a court. This comes after he was arrested on Monday.

While speaking to the media, Reddy stated he would not be intimidated by such false cases and wouldn't stop questioning the Revanth Reddy government about its six guarantees.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Poll Likely To Expose Congress-BJP Jugalbandi, Says AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

"We won't be intimidated by these false cases, and we won't stop questioning the Revanth Reddy government about its six guarantees. It is saddening that I am being arrested just for asking an MLA who was sold over that he was sold over. It's sad that especially on a festival day, they're targeting me and keeping me away from my home." Reddy told reporters.

As this happened, seven top leaders of the BRS have been placed under house arrest. The top leaders include BRS working president Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR), Harish Rao and RS Praveen Kumar.

Also Read | Makar Sankranti Names in Different Indian States: Shishur Saenkraat in Kashmir, Makaravilakku in Kerala, Uttarayan in Gujarat, Here’s How India Celebrates the Harvest Festival.

A heavy police deployment can be seen outside KTR's residence in Hyderabad's Gachibowli.

Earlier, KTR on Thursday vehemently denied allegations of corruption made against him by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) over the Formula E race case and called it 'frivolous' and 'abuse of law process.'

After his appearance before ACB on January 9, in connection with the Formula-E race case, KTR claimed that he was repeatedly asked the same questions for over seven hours, despite having no substantial evidence to back the charges.

KTR alleged that the case filed against him was 'frivolous' and 'illegal' and was hoisted on him because the BRS was fighting against the state government.

Speaking to ANI, KTR said, "They (ACB) have no case. It's a frivolous case. I told them it was an abuse of the process of law. I also told them that when there is no case, you can't make a case. They kept asking the same question over and over again for almost 80 times. But to their peril, they have zero case in this."

KTR alleged that the charges against him were politically motivated, driven by the Telangana Chief Minister's desire to target him personally.

"I asked them (ACB) where is the corruption in this. I have done whatever I have done as a minister, in full consciousness, to ensure Hyderabad and Telangana are put on the world stage. If you are going to accuse me and make a case out of this, it is probably just the sadistic pleasure of the CM and nothing more," said KTR.

He accused the government of using the case as a tool to suppress political opposition and said, "They are trying to file illegal cases on me. This is not my fight. This is basically to suppress any voice that is going to question this govt. So, I will fight legally, I will seek all kinds of legal remedies and hope the truth will come and justice will prevail."

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday dismissed the quash petition filed by KTR in the Formula E race case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)