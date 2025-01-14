Makar Sankranti, a Hindu observance and harvest festival, is celebrated with utmost enthusiasm and gaiety. Makar Sankranti is celebrated in the lunar month of Magha according to the Hindi calendar and marks the end of the winter solstice. Makar Sankranti 2025 is celebrated on January 14. Makar Sankranti date more or less remains the same every year and it marks the beginning of longer days as the sun transits into Makara Rashi (Capricorn). There are various traditions and customs revolving around Makar Sankranti celebrations as per the different Indian states and regions of the country. Makar Sankranti is called by different names in the different states of India - like Shishur Saenkraat in Kashmir, Makaravilakku in Kerala, Uttarayan in Gujarat, Khichdi Parv in Uttar Pradesh, Magh Bihu in Assam, Magha Saaji in Himachal Pradesh, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, and so on. Let us look at the complete list. Makar Sankranti 2025 Messages and Greetings: Netizens Share Wishes, GIFs, HD Wallpapers, Images and Quotes to Celebrate the Harvest Festival.

Makar Sankranti Names in Different Indian States

  1. Sankranthi or Pedda Panduga in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

  2. Magh Bihu in Assam

  3. Magha Saaji in Himachal Pradesh

  4. Makaravilakku in Kerala

  5. Suggi Habba or Makar Sankramana in Karnataka

  6. Maghi in Punjab

  7. Pongal in Tamil Nadu

  8. Maghi Sangrand or Uttarain (Uttarayana) in Jammu

  9. Sakrat in Haryana

  10. Sakraat in Rajasthan

  11. Sukarat in Central India

  12. Uttarayana in Gujarat

  13. Tilla Sakraat or Dahi Chura in Bihar

  14. Tilla Sakraat in Mithila

  15. Makar Sankranti in Odisha, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Goa,

  16. Poush Sankranti or Mokor Sonkranti in West Bengal

  17. Khichdi Parv or Khichidi Sankranti in Uttar Pradesh

  18. Ghughutiya in Kumaon Region of Uttarakhand

  19. Gholdiya in Garhwal region of Uttarakhand

  20. Uttarayani in Uttarakhand

  21. Shishur Senkrath in Kashmir

While the customary rituals and traditions of Makar Sankranti may vary from region to region, the core beliefs behind the festivities remain the same. It marks the end of the cold, gloomy days of the winter solstice and is all about welcoming happy, warm days that should provide one and all with new opportunities and are full of promises. 

