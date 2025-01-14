Makar Sankranti, a Hindu observance and harvest festival, is celebrated with utmost enthusiasm and gaiety. Makar Sankranti is celebrated in the lunar month of Magha according to the Hindi calendar and marks the end of the winter solstice. Makar Sankranti 2025 is celebrated on January 14. Makar Sankranti date more or less remains the same every year and it marks the beginning of longer days as the sun transits into Makara Rashi (Capricorn). There are various traditions and customs revolving around Makar Sankranti celebrations as per the different Indian states and regions of the country. Makar Sankranti is called by different names in the different states of India - like Shishur Saenkraat in Kashmir, Makaravilakku in Kerala, Uttarayan in Gujarat, Khichdi Parv in Uttar Pradesh, Magh Bihu in Assam, Magha Saaji in Himachal Pradesh, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, and so on. Let us look at the complete list. Makar Sankranti 2025 Messages and Greetings: Netizens Share Wishes, GIFs, HD Wallpapers, Images and Quotes to Celebrate the Harvest Festival.

Makar Sankranti Names in Different Indian States

Sankranthi or Pedda Panduga in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Magh Bihu in Assam Magha Saaji in Himachal Pradesh Makaravilakku in Kerala Suggi Habba or Makar Sankramana in Karnataka Maghi in Punjab Pongal in Tamil Nadu Maghi Sangrand or Uttarain (Uttarayana) in Jammu Sakrat in Haryana Sakraat in Rajasthan Sukarat in Central India Uttarayana in Gujarat Tilla Sakraat or Dahi Chura in Bihar Tilla Sakraat in Mithila Makar Sankranti in Odisha, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Goa, Poush Sankranti or Mokor Sonkranti in West Bengal Khichdi Parv or Khichidi Sankranti in Uttar Pradesh Ghughutiya in Kumaon Region of Uttarakhand Gholdiya in Garhwal region of Uttarakhand Uttarayani in Uttarakhand Shishur Senkrath in Kashmir

While the customary rituals and traditions of Makar Sankranti may vary from region to region, the core beliefs behind the festivities remain the same. It marks the end of the cold, gloomy days of the winter solstice and is all about welcoming happy, warm days that should provide one and all with new opportunities and are full of promises.

