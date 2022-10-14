New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) A court here has granted bail to a man accused of being part of an unlawful assembly in the Jahangirpuri violence case, saying the investigation against him was complete and the charge sheet filed.

The court was hearing the bail application of Tabrej, who was charged with committing various offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rioting, assault and attempt to murder, besides provisions of the Arms Act.

Also Read | Noida Businessman Praveen Kumar Wrongly Detained at Abu Dhabi Airport Over Mistaken Identity.

“The applicant or accused Tabrej is admitted to bail on furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety of like amount to the satisfaction of the court,” Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar said.

The judge noted investigation against him was complete and the charge sheet committed to the court for trial.

Also Read | Supreme Court Imposes Rs 20,000 Fine on Plea To Declare Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain of 'Unsound Mind'.

“It will take a long time to conclude the trial and no purpose would be served to keep the accused in judicial custody,” the court said.

The court also noted that some of the co-accused were granted bail by the Delhi High Court and the present court.

According to the prosecution, when the Hanuman Jayanti procession from EE Block in Jahangirpuri came close to Jama Masjid in C Block on April 16, 2022, a person called Ansar started an argument with the members of the procession, which resulted in stone-pelting and a stampede.

The members of the unlawful assembly caused serious injuries to eight police officials, the prosecution said, adding, Tabrej was arrested on the basis of the CCTV footage of the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)