New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court has granted bail to a traffic cop who was allegedly collecting bribe money through a man, being used as a helper, from transporters and other persons in the Samaypur Badli Traffic Circle.

The helper, identified as Dalip Kumar, filed a complaint at the Vigilance Branch, claiming that the accused cop had been using him to collect bribe money for the past two years, though he was not aware of it.

An FIR was registered by the vigilance, and accused Assistant Sub-Inspector Vijay Kumar was arrested red-handed on May 21, 2025, when he was receiving Rs 30,000 collected by Dalip Kumar.

Special Judge Atul Krishna Agrawal granted bail to Vijay Kumar after considering the facts, including the custody of the accused and parity with the co-accused, who is enlarged on bail. The complainant has retracted his allegations in the complaint.

"Considering the period of judicial custody of the accused as well as the fact that the recovery whatsoever has already been effected, and also the fact that co-accused Head Ct. Surender has already been granted bail by the Learned Concerned Court vide order dated 06.06.2025, accused Vijay Kumar is admitted to bail on his furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs. 50,000 with one surety in the like amount," Special Judge Agrawal ordered on June 12.

While granting bail, the court considered the reply filed by the Investigation Officer stating that the bribe money had already been recovered in this case.

It was also stated that no further custodial interrogation of the accused is required, and no recovery is to be effected at his instance.

Counsel for the accused submitted that the complainant used to ask for financial support from the accused Vijay Kumar, and he had lent him a major amount on different occasions, but when the applicant/accused asked the complainant to return the money, he refused to pay.

It was also submitted, thereafter, that the complainant filed the present false and frivolous case against the accused. After the FIR was registered, a trap was laid, and the accused was nabbed along with another traffic official, namely Head Constable Surender. He was innocent and falsely implicated in this case.

On the other hand, the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) opposed the bail application by submitting that the nature of the allegations levelled against the accused was serious in nature.

As per Prosecution, on May 21, complainant Dalip Kumar visited PS Vigilance and made a complaint that some traffic police personnel employed him to collect money from different transporters and after some time, he came to know that the money collected from the transporters was bribe money in lieu of not give their vehicles or minimising the challan amount.

It is also alleged that ASI Vijay Kumar and other cops who are posted in Samaypur Badli Traffic Circle were indulging in taking bribes from the transporters and were threatening to implicate him in a false case if he did not work for them. Complainant also produced Rs 30,000, which were allegedly collected by him on behalf of the accused persons as bribe money from several transporters. (ANI)

