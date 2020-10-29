Kochi, Oct 29 (PTI) A court here on Thursday granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seven day custody of suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar, arrested by the agency probing the money trail in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

Sivasankar, who was arrested by the ED on Wednesday night, was produced before the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Thursday morning.

Also Read | Drunk Woman in Punjab's Patiala Abuses Cops, Creates Ruckus on Street Late at Night; Video of Incident Goes Viral on Social Media.

Although the ED sought 14-day custody of Sivasankar, who has been named fifth accused in the case, the court granted the agency his seven day custody.

Earlier in its arrest order, the agency has claimed that Sivasankar has been guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Also Read | Indian Army’s Cheetah Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Jodhpur Reportedly Due to Technical Snag.

The ED had arrested the former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after six hours of interrogation at its Kochi office on Wednesday night.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)