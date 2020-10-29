Jodhpur, October 29: Indian Army’s Cheetah helicopter made an emergency landing in Jodhpur on Thursday. According to a Times Now report, the Army chopper made an emergency landing due to a technical snag. There have been no reports of any injuries or casualties in the incident so far. More details on the same are awaited.

Earlier this month, in a similar incident, IAF chopper made a precautionary landing in west Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur area. IAF Helicopter Cheetah Makes Emergency Landing on Highway in Haryana's Sonepat.

In another incident which took place in June, a helicopter of IAF made an emergency landing on a highway in Haryana. The Cheetah helicopter was proceeding from Hindan to Halwara for a routine task. The helicopter after developing a technical snag and carried out precautionary landing on Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

