New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday granted permission to Delhi Police to interrogate one Manoj Yadav alias Kaira in connection with the organised crime syndicate of Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

Kaira is lodged in Bhondsi Jail in Gurugram in some other case. Delhi Police want to interrogate him to investigate his possible link with the syndicate of Nandu. Police said that Kaira is charge sheeted in two extortion and one murder case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne allowed the Delhi Police's application seeking permission to interrogate Manoj Yadav, alias Manoj Kaira, in Bhondsi Jail, Gurugram, Haryana.

Police told the court that Kaira was involved in extortion, and he used to provide information about the targets of extortion to Nandu.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh appeared for the Delhi police and submitted that Manoj Kaira was involved in a murder case of Statement Bank Nagar of Paschim Vihar, Delhi.

It was also submitted by the SPP that Kaira is also accused in two extortion cases. He used to act as an aide by providing the information of the target for extortion to the Nandu Gang. Thereafter, the firing for extortion would take place.

Recently, the Delhi Police filed a supplementary charge sheet against gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu, and Amardeep Lochab in the MCOCA case in the Rouse Avenue Court. It is alleged that Nandu is running an organised crime syndicate.

Nandu is stated to have absconded to the United Kingdom. He was declared a proclaimed offender in May 2025.

In this case, former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan has already been charge-sheeted. This case is at the stage of arguments on the charge.

Balyan and other persons are charge sheeted in a case linked with an organised crime syndicate allegedly run by absconding gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

Balyan is in custody after his arrest on December 4, 2024, in this case. He was charge sheeted by way of a supplementary charge sheet.

The court has already taken cognisance of the main offence under sections 3 and 4 of the MCOC Act on 24.02.2025.

On July 15, Delhi Police filed a supplementary charge sheet against two more accused, Vikas Gehlot and his wife, Veenita.

Delhi police have invoked Section 25 of the Arms Act against the accused Veenita.

Delhi police have filed supplementary charge sheets under sections 3 and 4 of MCOCA against Balyan.

In this case, Delhi police have charge sheeted the accused, namely Ritik alias Peter, Rohit alias Anna, Sachin Chikara, Naresh Balyan, Sahil alias Police, Vijay alias Kalu, Vikas Gehlot, Veenita, and Jyoti Prakash alias Baba. Baba is the real brother of Kapil Sangwan. (ANI)

