New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Friday reserved order on pleas seeking supply of documents neither included in the relied-upon documents nor in unrelied-upon documents. The CBI opposed the pleas.

Special CBI Judge Digvinay Singh, after hearing submissions of senior advocate D P Singh, special public prosecutor (SPP) for CBI, and counsel for accused persons.

Also Read | What Is an Online Share Trading Scam? As Mumbai Man Loses INR 3.63 Crore in 15-Day Fraud, Know How To Protect Yourself.

The court has reserved order on the application for May 22.

Some of the accused have sought photo data of other accused persons, cloned from hard drives recovered during the investigation, notices sent to witnesses and statements of witnesses which are part of the case diary but not supplied to the accused persons.

Also Read | IAF Aircraft Carries Holy Relics of Lord Buddha From Sarnath to Vietnam for Exposition During United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations.

During arguments, SPP D P Singh argued that enough is enough, accused persons are trying to delay the trial.

Both the CBI and the accused persons are blaming each other for delaying the trial.

SPP Singh submitted that when we have not included the documents in the relied-upon category, then why are accused persons asking for the same? On the other hand, accused persons blame the investigation agency is concealing some documents, which may lead to their discharge.

The counsel for CBI submitted that we have not provided phones as they have been sent for forensic examination. The phone can have objectionable material that may tarnish the image of the accused and someone else.

He also submitted that the notices under section 91 CrPC and 160 CrPC notice to require presence are tools of the investigator. These are part of the case diary, and these are for the perusal of the court.

Accused persons are sending a lot of emails related to doubts about the document. We have supplied all the documents, SPP said.

On the other hand, advocate Adit S Pujari, counsel for accused Amandeep Singh Dhall, submitted that the CBI was suppressing a document which may be needed for the discharge of his client.

He also submitted that if CBI says we are bombarding it with emails, I want to say it never stopped us.

Advocate Rajat Bhardwaj argued for accused Rajesh Joshi, Advocate Harsh Vohra argued for accused Ashish Mathur, and counsel for Vinod Chauhan also argued.

After hearing the submissions, the court reserved the order on these pleas. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was granted an exemption from appearance for today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)