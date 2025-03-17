New Delhi (India), March 17 (ANI): A Rouse Avenue court on Monday reserved an order on cognizance of a defamation complaint filed by BJP MP Raju Bista against BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma, both from West Bengal.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal reserved an order on the point of cognizance of the defamation complaint filed by Darjeeling MP Bista after hearing submissions on pre-cognizance evidence. The court is to pronounce the order on March 26.

On February 24, 2025, the court issued a notice to BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma to lead pre-summoning evidence. Advocates Akhilesh Singh Rawat, Riya Puniyani, Rohni Rana, and Arun Sharma argued on behalf of MP Raju Bista.

The BJP MP from Darjeeling filed a complaint against Bishnu Prasad Sharma, BJP MLA from Kurseong, West Bengal.

The former alleged that the latter made a false statement in a press conference alleging his involvement in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam. The case arises from a press conference held by Sharma on April 24 2024, in Darjeeling, where he alleged Raju Bista's involvement in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam.

Thereafter, Raju Bista initiated defamation proceedings against the MLA, highlighting that Sharma, despite being from the same party, made these accusations just before the elections with the apparent intent of tarnishing his reputation.

On February 24, the Rouse Avenue court issued a notice to BJP MLA Sharma in a defamation complaint filed by BJP MP Bista.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal issued a pre-summoning notice to Bishnu Prasad Sharma, the BJP MLA from Kurseong.

The court had earlier listed the matter for pre-summoning evidence on March 10, 2025. (ANI)

