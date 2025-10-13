New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Patiala House Court on Monday sought a fresh reply from Delhi police on the bail plea of Chaitanyanand Saraswati. The court adjourned the matter for hearing further arguements on October 27.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Deepti Devesh, at the request of counsel for Chaitanyanand Saraswati, adjourned the matter and sought a fresh reply on the bail plea.

During the hearing, the Delhi police filed a reply on the bail plea. It is stated that statements of 16 victims have been recorded before the magistrate. The mobile phones of 5 victims have been seized, and those of 11 others are to be seized.

It was also submitted that the FSL examination results are awaited. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are gathering evidence from witnesses.

Senior advocate Ajay Burman appeared for the accused and submitted that there was nothing against the accused.

ACP Ved Prakash submitted before the court that there are obscene photos and comments thereupon, and screenshots are there. A total of five persons, including three women, have been arrested.

After some arguments, counsel for the accused requested an adjournment due to the ongoing investigation.

The court initially asked the counsel to withdraw the bail plea and said that the bail application cannot be adjourned for a long period. After some persuasion, the court adjourned the matter for October 27.

On October 10, the Principal District and Session judge Anju Bajaj Chandan assigned the bail matter to Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Deepti Devesh.

A Judge on Thursday had recused from hearing the bail plea of Chaitanyanand Saraswati. The matter was referred to the District Judge.

Saraswati has moved an application seeking bail in a molestation case. He is running in judicial custody after police interrogation.

On earlier occasions, ASJ Atul Ahlawat had also recused from hearing the anticipatory bail plea of Saraswati in a financial irregularities case.

Patiala house court on October 3 remanded Chaitanyanand to 14 days' judicial custody in a molestation case.

The Delhi Police interrogated Chaitanyanand Saraswati for a five-day custodial remand. It is alleged that he molested 17 girls in an educational institute in the Vasant Kunj area.

Chaitanyanand Saraswati, alias Parthasarthy, is in judicial custody till October 17.

Chaitanyananda was arrested on September 27 in Agra and was brought to Delhi. Delhi police had produced him before the court, and he was granted 5 5-day remand on September 28.

The Patiala House Court rejected his earlier plea seeking anticipatory bail in a financial irregularities case.

The Patiala House Court on Wednesday asked Delhi police to file a comprehensive reply on the application of Chaitanyananda Saraswati for a sanyasi robe and spiritual books, mentioning the rule of jail manual. The application will be heard again on Monday.

In another application seeking the supply of a copy of the seizure memo to Chaitanyanand Saraswati, the court asked the police to file a proper reply. This application is listed for a hearing on Friday.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Animesh Kumar pointed out that the reply filed by the Investigation Officer (IO) is not proper, as it does not mention any provision of the jail manual regarding clothes and spiritual books.

The court said, "Prima facie, it appears that there is no prohibition on clothes and books, so how can I prohibit?"

Advocate Manish Gandhi, counsel for the accused, also referred to the jail manual and submitted that there is no prohibition on an under-trial prisoner wearing clothes of their choice.

During the hearing, the counsel for the accused also orally requested a direction to provide extra bedding, as the accused is over 65 years of age and has certain ailments. (ANI)

