New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said there will be a 10 times rise in Covaxin vaccine production by September while manufacture of remdesivir jabs, an anti-viral drug against COVID-19, will be doubled to 74.1 lakh each month by May.

In a series of tweets, he also said all support is being extended to states to fight COVID-19 and uninterrupted supply of oxygen and enhancement of healthcare infrastructure is being ensured.

Highlighting the steps taken to fulfil the requirement of remdesivir, Vardhan in a tweet said, "Production being doubled to 74.1L per month by May; Express permission given to 20 manufacturing plants to increase production; Exports prohibited; Prices capped; Strict monitoring to curb any malpractice, hoarding and black marketing."

On the issue of oxygen supply, he said in another tweet, "Projected demand of high-burden states mapped with supplies; Oxygen production being maximised and diverted from industrial use to medical use; Expediting installation of 162 PSA plants across the country; Round-the-clock coordination cell assisting the States".

Amid spiralling coronavirus cases in the country, the demand for medical oxygen in the country has gone through the roof.

While the Railways has decided to run 'Oxygen Express' trains over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country, the Home Ministry has banned the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes except in nine specified industries.

He also said the number of beds for COVID-19 patients will be enhanced by setting up temporary hospitals and dedicating wards at hospitals under Union ministries.

The Government of India has provided 1,121 ventilators to Maharashtra, 1,700 to Uttar Pradesh, 1,500 to Jharkhand, 1,600 to Gujarat, 152 to Madhya Pradesh and and 230 to Chhattisgarh, Vardhan said.

Listing the measures being taken to strengthen the COVID-19 inoculaton drive across the country, he tweeted, "COVID-19 vaccine supplies to small states being replenished every seven days and every four days for big states. Steps taken to quickly enhance basket of vaccines available. Production of Covaxin to increase 10 times by September 2021."

