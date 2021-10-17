Chandigarh, Oct 17 (PTI) Haryana recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday that took the infection count to 7,71,076.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, no Covid-related fatality was reported and the death toll remained unchanged at 10,049.

Also Read | Flash Floods, Landslides Clear Sign of Climate Change, Says Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Of the new cases, eight were reported from Gurgaon district, it said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 100, while the overall recoveries has reached 7,60,904, according to the bulletin.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports Zero COVID-19 Death For First Time Since March 26, 2020, Aditya Thackeray Terms It as ‘Good News’.

The recovery rate was 98.68 percent, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)