Chandigarh, Feb 22 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 5,769 on Monday with 15 more fatalities, while 389 new cases pushed the infection count to 1,78,847, a medical bulletin issued here said.

There are 3,167 active COVID-19 cases in the state currently, it said.

Of the new cases, 54 were reported from Jalandhar, 49 from Mohali and 38 from Hoshiarpur.

A total of 225 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the overall recoveries to 1,69,911 as per bulletin.

Ten critical patients are on ventilator support while 77 are on oxygen support, it said, adding that 48,60,435 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.

