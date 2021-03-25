Srinagar, Mar 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 172 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the infection count to 1,29,203, officials said.

No fresh coronavirus-related death was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

Of the new cases which included 46 travellers, 41 were from the Jammu division and 131 were from the Kashmir division, officials said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 65 cases, including 25 travellers, followed by 34 in Jammu district, they said.

Eight districts did not report any new cases, while eight others had cases in single digits. Two other districts -- Baramulla and Budgam -- had cases in double digits apart from Srinagar and Jammu, officials said.

The number of active cases, which has been rising steadily over the past week, currently stands at 1,593, while 1,25,627 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 1,983. No new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, they added.

