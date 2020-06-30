Thane, Jun 30 (PTI) Thane city will observe a total lockdown between July 2-12 to contain the coronavirus outbreak, municipal commissioner Vipin Sharma said on Tuesday.

Non-essential services will not operate during this period, and nor would movement of vehicles for proposes other than medical and essential travel be allowed, the order said.

Also Read | Monsoon 2020: Yellow Alert Issued For 3 Coastal Districts of Karnataka.

Movement of all essential goods as well as perishable items will be allowed during this period, the order said.

In neighbouring Mira Bhayander, also part of Thane district, civic authorities re-imposed total lockdown, including closing of shops dealing in essential items, between July 1-10 to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Takes Poetic Swipe at PM Narendra Modi, Tweets 'Tu Idhar Udhar Ki Baat Na Kar, Ye Bataa Ki Kaafila Kyun Luta'.

The order of Mira Bhayander Municipal Commissioner Vijay Rathod said shops selling essential items, including bakery products and those dealing in food grains, will remain closed during this period.

Home delivery of food grains, vegetables, fish, meat, bakery items will be allowed between 9am to 11pm while milk and dairy items will be delivered at doorsteps between 5am and 10am, the order informed.

Medical shops and flour mills are allowed to operate as earlier, and so would banking services like ATMs.

As on Monday night, Thane city has 8,506 COVID-19 cases, which includes 311 deaths, while the number in Mira Bhayandar municipal limits is 3,175, with 142 deaths.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)