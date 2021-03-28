Jaipur, Mar 28 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 1,081 COVID-19 cases on Sunday which took the tally to 3,30,676 while two more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 2,813, according to an official report.

The new cases included 209 in Jaipur, 172 in Jodhpur, 98 in Kota, 89 in Udaipur and 65 in Ajmer, it said.

The fresh deaths were reported in Rajsamand district, according to the report.

It said that a total of 3,20,704 people have recovered from the disease and the number of active cases in the state is 7,159.

