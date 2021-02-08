Chandigarh, Feb 8 (PTI) Eleven more COVID-19 fatalities took the toll to 5,653 in Punjab while 192 fresh coronavirus cases pushed the infection count to 1,74,838 in the state on Monday, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 2,112 active coronavirus cases in the state, as of now, it said.

Ludhiana reported 29 cases, SBS Nagar 26 and Jalandhar 24, among the fresh cases in the state, the bulletin said.

It said a total of 245 coronavirus patients have been discharged after recovery from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,67,073 in Punjab.

Seven critical patients are on ventilator support while 89 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 46,03,909 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

