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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 13: Hyderabad has firmly established itself as one of Asia's most dynamic technology and business destinations. Once celebrated for its heritage and culture, the city today stands as a global hub for technology, innovation, life sciences and corporate investment. This transformation reflects Telangana's vast economic potential.

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A Magnet for Global Investment

The scale of corporate confidence in Hyderabad is evident in recent investment commitments. At the World Economic Forum in Davos in early 2024, Telangana secured investment pledges exceeding USD 4.37 billion from global and domestic investors. Microsoft announced a USD 1.93 billion investment to build its largest data centre in India here, while Google is developing a 3.3 million square foot campus in the Financial District, designed to employ nearly 26,000 professionals. These are not isolated commitments, they reflect a sustained, multi-year trend of global corporations choosing Hyderabad as their preferred base of operations.

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The GCC Surge

Hyderabad's most significant recent growth story is the expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), high-value offshore hubs established by multinational corporations. The city is home to more than 355 GCCs, employing more than 300,000 professionals. In 2024-25 alone, 70 new GCCs were inaugurated in Hyderabad, the highest figure recorded for any Indian city in a single year. Hyderabad's share of India's total GCC count has grown from 14 per cent in 2022 to 19 per cent in 2024, reflecting strong momentum.

Infrastructure Driving Growth

Hyderabad's competitive edge is reinforced by its infrastructure. Commercial office rents at INR 72 per square foot remain more than 20 per cent lower than in Bengaluru, offering significant cost advantages for corporations at scale. The Metro Rail Phase II expansion, covering 70 additional kilometres, the Regional Ring Road and continued development of HITEC City and the Financial District are collectively strengthening the city's capacity to absorb future growth. Hyderabad also recorded a 64 per cent appreciation in residential property values between 2019 and mid-2024, the highest among all major Indian cities, underscoring strong demand driven by economic expansion.

From IT to life sciences, from data centres to financial services, Hyderabad is no longer simply a regional success story. It is a city that global businesses are actively choosing and that choice, backed by data and sustained investment, speaks for itself.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)