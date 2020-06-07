India News | COVID-19: 11 Test Positive on Sun, Chandrapur Count Now 39

Chandrapur, Jun 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district reached 39 after 11 people tested positive for the virus on Sunday, an official said.

Several of them had recently returned to the district, including from Mumbai, he added.

Also Read | Haryana Reports 496 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 4,448: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 7, 2020.

The number of active cases is 17, all in Government Medical College and Hospital, as 22 have been discharged after treatment, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)