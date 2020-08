Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) With the single-day rise of 1,132 COVID-19 cases, the infection tally in Mumbai rose to 1,26,371 on Wednesday, while the death toll mounted to 6,940 with 50 new fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

At the same time, the number of recovered patients crossed the one lakh-mark and reached 1,00,070 after 923 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, it said.

Also Read | Severe Waterlogging at Manekshaw Road Due to Rainfall in Delhi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 13, 2020.

The recovery rate of the country's financial capital is now 79 per cent, the civic body added.

Of the 1,26,371 COVID-19 patients in the city, only 19,064 cases are active, it said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Man Allegedly Rapes Women By Claiming to Solve Their Problems With His Magical Powers, Arrested.

According to the BMC, of the 50 patients, who died due the infection, 39 had various co-morbidities.

Mumbai's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases is 0.81 per cent, while the average doubling rate is 86 days, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)