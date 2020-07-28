Aurangabad, Jul 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Aurangabad reached 13,369 on Tuesday after 117 people were detected with coronavirus infection, while nine deaths took the toll to 458, an official said.

A total of 385 people, comprising 249 from Aurangabad city and 136 from rural areas of the district, were discharged, taking the number of such cases to 9,338, he added.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 1,072 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally Reaches 38,636: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

"Of the 117 new cases, 23 were detected at the entry points of the city while 24 were found by mobile teams," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)