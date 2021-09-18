Srinagar, Sep 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 152 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which took the tally to 3,27,773, while no death due to the infection was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 15 were from the Jammu division and 137 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 67 cases followed by 23 cases in Baramulla district, the officials said.

There are 1,479 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of those who have recovered form COVID-19 is 3,21,878, they said.

The death toll in Jammu and Kashmir due to the pandemic stands at 4,416, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 46 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

