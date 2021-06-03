Bengaluru, Jun 3 (PTI) Karnataka continued to witness a slight increase in daily cases of COVID-19 as the state on Thursday reported 18,324 fresh infections, taking the tally to 26.53 lakh.

The day also saw 24,036 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.

The state had reported 14,304 and 16,387 fresh cases on June 1 and June 2 respectively.

With 514 deaths the toll in the state went upto 30,531.

Achieving a "milestone", over 3 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,50,168 were tested on Thursday alone.

"Karnataka will cross 3 crore Covid-19 tests today.

With 196 ICMR approved labs across the state, more than 82 per cent of the tests conducted in Karnataka are RT-PCR tests.

Congratulations to all our laboratory staff on achieving this remarkable milestone," state Health Minister K Sudhakar said earlier in the day.

Out of the 18,324 new cases reported on Thursday, 3,533 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 7,672 discharges and 347 deaths.

As of June 3 evening, cumulatively 26,53,446 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 30,531 deaths and 23,36,096 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

Total number of active cases in the state stood at 2,86,798.

While the positivity rate for the day was 12.20 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.80 per cent.

Out of 514 deaths reported on Thursday, 347 were from Bengaluru Urban, while Hassan and Mandya reported 14 each, Mysuru 12, Bengaluru Rural and Uttara Kannada 11, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar and Koppal 10, followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 3,533, Hassan 2,078, Mysuru 1,573, Tumakuru 979, Belagavi 839, Shivamogga 767, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,74,275, followed by Mysuru 1,47,228 and Tumakuru 1,05,995.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)