Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) Twenty-two more people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Tuesday as 9,771 new cases pushed the state's infection count to 11,49,153.

Till now, 9,140 people have died from the infection in the state, according to an official report.

Eight deaths were reported from Jaipur, followed by three in Bikaner, two in Jodhpur and one each in Ajmer, Alwar, Bundi, Dausa, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jhalawar, Kota and Nagaur.

Jaipur reported the maximum 2,140 cases. As many as 741 people tested positive in Jodhpur.

The state currently has 92,692 active cases.

