Aurangabad, Jun 26 (PTI) Aurangabad's COVID-19 count reached 4,522 on Friday as 223 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, while eighty people were discharged post recovery, an official said.

Two people died of the infection during the day, taking the toll in the district to 234, the official said.

Of the 223 cases, 127 are from city limits while 96 are from rural areas, he said, adding that 128 are men and 95 women.

"Of the 80 discharged on Friday, 68 were from city limits and 12 from rural areas. The number of people who have recovered so far stands at 2,373," he added.

