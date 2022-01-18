Chandigarh, Jan 18 (PTI) Twenty-six more people died from COVID-19 in Punjab while 6,641 fresh cases took the infection tally to 6,76,947, according to a medical bulletin issued on Tuesday.

So far, 16,817 people have died from the infection in the state.

Seven deaths were reported from Patiala, five from Mohali, three each from Ludhiana and Ferozepur, two each from Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar and one each from Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Sangrur and Tarn Taran.

Mohali reported 1,196 cases, followed by 914 in Ludhiana, 613 in Jalandhar and 612 in Amritsar. The number of active cases was 43,977 while the state's positivity rate was 21.51 per cent.

A total 756 patients are on oxygen support while 47 critical patients are on ventilator, as per the bulletin.

A total of 5,912 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 6,16,153, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 1,275 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 79,767.

With two more deaths reported in the city in the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 1,091. The positivity rate was 21.96 per cent.

The number of active cases in the city was 9,578 while the number of recoveries was 69,098.

