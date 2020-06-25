Aurangabad, Jun 25 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district rose to 4,299 on Thursday after 263 people tested positive, while 14 more succumbed to the infection, an official said.

As of now 1774 patients are under treatment in the central Maharashtra district, the official said.

The number of patients in Aurangabad reached 4,299 after 263 more people, including 94 women, tested positive for coronavirus, he said.

Of these 263, 149 were residents of Aurangabad city and 114 hailed from rural areas of the district, the official told.

The number of recoveries reached 2,293 after 76 patients were discharged from various facilities in Aurangabad, he said.

Fourteen deaths were reported by the administration which took the toll to 232 in the district, the official added.

