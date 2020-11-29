Nashik, Nov 29 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 1,00,770 after 342 people were detected with the infection on Sunday, while the death toll rose by one and the number of people discharged by 207, an official said.

The district's toll stands at 1,786 while the number of people who have recovered is 96,018, he added.

Also Read | Trains to Punjab Diverted, Short-Terminated in View of Farmers’ Protest, Says Western Railway.

Nashik, which leads with 902 deaths, did not see a single fatality for the second consecutive day, the official informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)