Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) As many as 37,223 people, including more than 20,000 healthcare workers, were inoculated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Wednesday, said the state health department.

With this, 5,73,666 beneficiaries have been inoculated in the state since the COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16.

Out of the 37,223 people who received vaccine doses on Wednesday, 20,004 were healthcare workers, the official said.

After the first dose, the second jab will be given after a gap of four weeks, he said.

Out of the total beneficiaries, over one lakh healthcare professionals and frontline workers are from Mumbai suburban and Pune district each.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive began in the state as part of the nationwide programme to stamp out the coronavirus.

Initially, vaccine shots were given only to healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses and ASHA volunteers, and later frontline workers like police personnel and sanitation staffers were added to the list of beneficiaries.

