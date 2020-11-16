Srinagar, Nov 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 390 fresh novel coronavirus cases, while eight deaths took place in the last 24 hours, officials said.

The total COVID-19 tally of the Union Territory and the death toll now stand at 1,03,009 and 1,597, respectively, they said.

Out of the fresh cases, 150 were from the Jammu division and 240 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 112 cases, followed by 97 in Jammu.

There are 5,588 active cases, while 95,824 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The Union Territory reported eight COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, of which three from Jammu and five from the Kashmir valley.

