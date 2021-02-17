Panaji, Feb 17 (PTI) Goa on Wednesday reported 46 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the state to 54,369, a state health department official said.

The death toll reached 786 after two more patients succumbed to the virus during the day, he said.

With 39 people being discharged during the day, the total number of recoveries in the state went up to 53,074. Goa has 509 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

"With 1,625 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Goa until now rose to 4,76,682," he added.

