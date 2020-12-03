Hyderabad, Dec 3 (PTI) Telangana registered 609 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the aggregate to over 2.71 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,465.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 114, followed by Rangareddy 48 and Medchal Malkajgiri 45 , a government bulletin said on Thursday providing details as of 8 pm on December 2.

As many as8,999 patients are under treatment and53,686 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, over 56 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.50 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.14 per cent, while it was 94.1 per cent in the country.

