New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): As many as 66 jail inmates and 48 staff of three different prisons in the national capital have tested positive for COVID-19, said officials on Tuesday.

Out of the 66 prisoners, 42 are from Tihar jail, and 24 are from Mandoli prison.

Of the 48 staff, 34 from Tihar, eight from Mandoli and six from Rohil jail have contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Delhi recorded 19,166 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths. (ANI)

