Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday flagged off a vehicle containing 66,000 masks donated by Eklavya Verma, son of late Member of Legislative Assembly, Rakesh Verma.

According to a statement from the state's Information and Public Relation Department, the masks will be distributed among needy people in Himachal Pradesh's Theog constituency.

"The Chief Minister appreciated the philanthropic act of Eklavya Verma and said that such efforts go a long way in providing help to those in need," the statement read.

Former Director-General of Police and the late MLA's father RR Verma was also present at the occasion.

As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 1,483 COVID-19 cases have been reported from Himachal Pradesh, including 413 active cases and 1,059 recoveries.

So far, 11 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus in the State. (ANI)

