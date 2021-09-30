Bengaluru, Sep 30 (PTI) Karnataka on Thursday reported 933 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths, pushing the total number of infections to 29,76,000 and death toll to 37,794, the health department said.

The day also saw 704 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,25,397.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 291 fresh cases, as the city saw 172 discharges and 5 deaths.

Active cases in the state stood at 12,780.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.81 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.50 per cent.

Of the deaths reported today, 5 are from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada (3), Hassan (2), followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, the highest number of fresh infections was recorded in Dakshina Kannada with 94, Udupi 77, Mysuru 76 and Chikkamagaluru 63.

Bengaluru Urban district has now a total of 12,46,430 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,77,981 and Tumakuru 1,20,216.

Among discharges, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,22,651, followed by Mysuru 1,74,997 and Tumakuru 1,18,740.

Cumulatively, 4,76,19,019 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,14,529 were tested on Thursday alone.

