Ahmedabad, Dec 27 (PTI) Ahmedabad reported 178 COVID- 19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally in the district to 56,966, while four deaths increased the toll to 2,237, an official said.

So far, 51,781 people have recovered, including 183 on Sunday, comprising 175 from the city and eight from the rural parts of the district, he added.

"Of the new cases, the city accounted for 172, with its west zone now having 416 active cases, followed by north- west with 397 and south-west with 387," he said.

The Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association said 698 of 3,552 beds for COVID-19 patients in private hospitalsin the city are occupied, with the occupancy rate being 19.6 per cent.

"A total 66 beds are occupied and 182 vacant in ICUs with ventilators. In ICUs without ventilators, 137 beds are occupied and 386 available. In isolation wards, 228 beds are occupied and 1,233 available," the association said.

