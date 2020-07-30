Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 10,167 new COVID-19 cases out of the total of 70, 068 samples tested in last 24 hours.

It also reported 68 deaths in the day, the state's health ministry said.

As many as 4,618 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the state has now gone up to 1,30,557. Of these 69,252 are active cases, 60,024 patients have recovered and 1,281 persons have lost their lives.

Among the 68 deaths reported on Thursday, nine each were reported from East Godavari and Guntur districts, eight each from Anantapur, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam, six each in Chittoor and Kadapa, four each in Prakasam and Vizianagaram, three in Krishna and one each in Nellore, Srikakulam and West Godavari districts. (ANI)

