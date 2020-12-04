Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported six deaths, 599 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department on Friday.

Besides, 913 people also recovered from lethal infection during the same duration, taking the total recoveries in the state to 8,57,233.

As many as 8,70,675 coronavirus cases have been reported here, as per the State Health Department.

The death toll due to the pathogen has risen to 7,020 while the active cases stand at 6,422.

Meanwhile, with 36,595 new infections and 42,916 recoveries, the trend of more daily recoveries than the new cases has led to a continuous contraction of India's active caseload which presently stands at 4,16,082. (ANI)

