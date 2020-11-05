Amaravati(AP), Nov 5 (PTI) As many as 2,745 COVID-19 cases were registered in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday taking the tally to 8.35 lakh while 13 more people died due to the viral infection, pushing the toll to 6,757.

Three people in Krishna, two each in Chittoor and Visakhapatnam and one each in Anantapur, East Godavari, Guntur, Prakasham, West Godavari and Srikakulam districts died due to the virus, an official bulletin said.

So far 84.27 lakh samples have been tested and the state currently has 21,878 active cases, it said.

Of the fresh cases recorded during the last 24 hours, West Godavari topped the chart with 428 infections followed by East Godavari 407 and Krishna 398.

