Itanagar, Feb 16 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 16,833 after one more person tested positive for the virus, a senior health department official said on Tuesday.

The northeastern state now has only three active cases following the recovery of 16,774 people, he said. Fifty-six people have died due to the contagion.

Altogether, 4,00,852 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 498 on Monday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said 24,211 health and frontline workers have so far received vaccine shots in the state.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

