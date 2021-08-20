Amaravati, Aug 20 (PTI): Coronavirus cases crossed the two million mark in Andhra Pradesh, touching 20,00,038 on Friday.

The first Covid-19 case in the state was registered on March 12, 2020 when a person who returned from Italy tested positive for the dreaded virus in SPS Nellore district.

It took over 13 months, from March 12, 2020 to April 23, 2021, for AP to record one million COVID-19 cases, but the second million came in a span of only four months.

The state so far completed 2,59,72,539 sample tests that turned out an overall positivity rate of 7.6 per cent.

AP stands fifth in the country in the total number of infections.

So far, 19,70,864 patients in the state had recovered from the infection and another 13,702 succumbed, according to the Health Department data.

The overall recovery rate is 98.5 per cent and mortality rate 0.68 per cent.

The state now has 15,472 active COVID-19 cases.

Barring Vizianagaram, 12 other districts registered coronavirus cases in six digits, with East Godavari topping the list with 2.83 lakh, followed by Chittoor 2.35 lakh positives.

Vizianagaram, which was the last district in the state to report its first case in May 2020, has so far logged 81,992 cases.

