Amaravati, Feb 2 (PTI): The cumulative coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 8,88,004 as 104 were added afresh in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, even as the active caseload fell below 1,200.

The total recoveries increased to 8,79,651 as 147 more patients got cured.

The overall COVID-19 toll rose to 7,156 with two fresh fatalities, a health department bulletin said.

The state now has 1,197 active Covid-19 cases, it added.

Visakhapatnam reported 27, Krishna 25 and Chittoor 17 fresh cases in a day while the remaining 10 districts added less than 10 each.

Guntur and Krishna reported one fresh fatality each. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)