Ahmedabad, Sep 19 (PTI) For the first time in the last nine months, the number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat dropped to a single digit in a day on Sunday, the state health department said.

Gujarat had recorded the highest number of infections in a day at 14,605 on April 30.

With eight new cases- Surat (4), Vadodara (3), and Valsad (1)- the tally of infections in Gujarat reached 8,25,723 on Sunday. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,082 with no new COVID-19 fatality been reported in the state after September 4, the department said.

A total of 15 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the tally of recoveries in Gujarat to 8,15,505, leaving the state with 16 active cases.

With 2,52,407 people vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday, the number of doses administered so far in Gujarat rose to 5,66,87,540, the department said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,723, new cases 8, death toll 10,082, discharged 8,15,505, active cases 136, people tested so far - figures not released.

The tally of coronavirus positive cases and recoveries in the Union Territory of Darda and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remained unchanged at 10,642 and 10,637, respectively, as no new case or discharge was reported on Sunday, officials said. The UT, where four COVID-19 patients have died so far, has just one active case, they said.

